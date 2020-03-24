Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025

The recent market report on the global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo Co

Pfizer

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi &

Allergan

Nektar Therapeutics

Purdue Pharma

S.L.A. Pharma

Mundipharma International Limited

Ono Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Theravance Biopharma

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

C.B. Fleet Company

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Market size by Product

Lubiprostone

Methyl Naltrexone Bromide

Naldemedine

Alvimopan

Other

Market size by End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Analytical insights included in the report:

SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market

Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market

Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns

The influence of research and development on the Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market

Market size and value of the Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market in different geographies

