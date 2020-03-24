Micro Mobile Data Center Market Outlook to 2027 – Canovate Electronics, Dataracks, Panduit, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, Zellabox, Rittal

A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Micro Mobile Data Center Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

The micro mobile data centers are broadly used in diverse industries, including BFSI, media & entertainment, public sector, retail, healthcare, and more. Owing to an increase in integrating automation into manufacturing and other industries, the use of industry 4.0 is contributing heavily towards data generation which in turn creates a positive impact on the growth of micro mobile data center market. Pertaining to the fast-expanding e-commerce industry, uprising the government’s focus on the digital economy, high usage of social media and smartphones, and an increase in technology-driven start-ups have resulted in snowballing in data usage and storage. Due to factors as mentioned earlier, the demand for data center space is projected to grow.

Canovate Electronics, Dataracks, Panduit, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, Zellabox, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Hitachi Ltd., among others.

The prevailing economic environment is dominated by hyper-competition, globalization, and the information technology revolution, which has remodeled the way business is conducted. This new technological era is possible through the heightened investment in computer-processing and data protection in the service industry, manufacturing industry, and telecommunications infrastructure.

As the commercialization and utilization of IT become more popular throughout the world, the adoption of novel IT can create new business opportunities and several benefits. In SMEs, the adoption of the micro mobile data center is directly affected by top management, as they make all decisions from daily functions to future investments. This factor is expected to trigger the growth of the micro mobile data center in the coming years.

The micro mobile data center market by application is segmented into instant DC & retrofit, high density network, remote office support, mobile computing, and others. The instant DC & retrofit holds a significant share in the market, whereas high density network is expected to be the fastest-growing industry vertical during the forecast period. Majority of the cloud service providers, internet service providers (ISPs), and Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers are increasingly deploying micro mobile data centers to support their high density networks.

