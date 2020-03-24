Laboratory Water Purifier Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2027

Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market Viewpoint

In this Laboratory Water Purifier market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Some of the major players in the global laboratory water purifier market with the significant developments are Merck KGaA, Elga Labwater, Sartorious AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aqua Solutions, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Pall Corporation, Purite Ltd. and Chengdu Ultrapure Technology Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis, by Mode of Use

Point of Use

Large Central Systems

Clinical Analyzers

Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis, by Type

Type I (Ultrapure)

Type II (Pure)

Type III (RO water)

Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis, by Application

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Immunochemistry

Ion Chromatography

Mammalian Cell culture

Autoclave

Others

Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

Online

Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

Environment

Food

Oil & Gas

Academic & Government

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Hospitals Clinical Diagnostics & OEM



In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Laboratory Water Purifier market with respect to the following geographical regions and each of the country therein:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of World

