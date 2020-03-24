Neurology Market Expansion size Be Persistent During 2024

The global market for neurology should grow from $33.3 billion in 2019 to $39.4 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers therapeutics used in treatment of neurological disorders.

The report highlights the current and future market potential of neurology medicines and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulations, epidemiology of neurological diseases, merger and acquisition, drivers, restraints, and pipeline drugs in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11744

The report details market shares of neurology based on different disease indication. Based on neurological disorders the market is segmented into Parkinson Diseases, Alzheimer Diseases, Psychotic Disorders, Epileptic Disorders, Autism Disorders, and Brain Tumor Diseases. Each diseases segment covers therapeutics and regional analysis.

The market of Parkinson Diseases covers anti-Parkinson’s drugs. The market is segmented into drug class and region. Based on drug class the market is segmented into dopaminergic, enzyme inhibitors, dopamine agonists and other Anti-Parkinson’s medications. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The market of Alzheimer Diseases covers anti-Alzheimer drugs. the market is segmented based on mechanism of action of drugs and region. based on drug class the market is segmented into AChE inhibitors and NMDA antagonist. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

The market of psychotic diseases covers antipsychotic drugs. The market is segmented into drug class and region. Based on drug, the market is segmented into D2 antagonists, D2/5HT2A antagonists, and D2 partial agonist. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The market of Epileptic Diseases covers Anti-Epileptic Drugs. The market is segmented into drug class and region. Based on drug class the market is segmented into first generation drugs, second generation drugs, and third generation drugs. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The market of autism disorder covers autism disorder therapeutics. The market is segmented into drug based on labelled information and region. Based on drug class the market is segmented into ASD-labeled pharmaceuticals and Off-label pharmaceuticals. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

The market of brain tumor covers brain tumor therapeutics. The market is segmented into therapy type and region. Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into chemotherapy and targeted therapy. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11744/Single

For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 through 2024. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 15 data tables and 22 additional tables

– An in-depth overview and industry analysis of the global market for neurology medicines

– Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Historical background on neurological disorders and therapeutics, growing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing research and development activities regarding neurology research, and analysis of the factors influencing the market

– Quantitative analysis of the neurology therapeutics market covering Parkinson Diseases, Alzheimer Diseases, Psychotic Disorders, Epileptic Disorders, Autism Disorders, and Brain Tumor Diseases

– Discussion of various therapeutics used for treatment of different neurological disorders, along with coverage of novel pipeline, patent expiry of blockbuster drug and new drug approvals

– Reviews of the competitive landscape, key strategies adopted by market players, mergers and acquisitions details, pipeline analysis covering ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming neuroscience therapies in late stage etc.

– Details company profile of leading participants within the neurology market including, AbbVie, Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Summary

The global market for neurology was valued at REDACTED in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED by 2024. The increased government funding in neurology research and an ever-growing demand for research focused on drug discovery for development of novel therapies in neurological disorders are driving the growth of neurology market.

Among disease indication segments, the psychotic disorders market segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. The psychotic segment recorded REDACTED in revenue in 2018, and it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period. The global market for psychotic disease is anticipated to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period. Theslow growth rate is attributed primarily to the loss of patent exclusivity of branded drugs and the emergence of generic drugs. Manufacturers of branded drugs are likely to experience a decline in sales revenue due to the penetration of low-cost generic drugs in the market, which is likely to impact the growth of the market for antipsychotic drugs.

Reasons for Doing this Study

Global neurology market comprises of various therapeutics used for treatment of different neurological disorders. Novel pipeline, patent expiry of blockbuster drug and new drug approval have influenced the neurology market and it is expected to grow during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in development of innovative therapeutics for treatment of neurological disorders. The government organizations are funding research and development activities related to neurology research. These factors are impacting the neurology market positively coupled with growing prevalence of neurological disorders.

New approaches for the treatment of neurology related indications were pursued by pharmaceutical companies. These new drug with novel mechanism of action or improved delivery system will provide powerful new option to currently prescribed neurology medicines.

The global neurology market is growing due to a rise in the aging population, growing awareness regarding mental and neurological illness, increasing health insurance reforms and constant research and development in neurology by pharmaceutical companies. These factors along with technological advances such as biomarkers, 3D printed drugs, mobile applications and wearable technologies used to monitor and treat patients diagnosed with neurological disorders are expected to drive the neurology drugs industry.

The report provides the reader with a background on neurological disorders and therapeutics, analyzes the current factors influencing the market, provides decision-makers the tools that inform decisions about expansion and penetration in this market.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11744