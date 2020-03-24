Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size, Share, Demand & Industry Outlook to 2025

New Report on “Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.

The Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital OOH (DOOH) development in United States, Europe and China.

Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising, but includes digital signage.

In 2018, the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market size was 7544 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3331360

The key players covered in this study

JCDecaux

Clear Channel Outdoor

Focus Media

Stroer

Lamar Advertising

Outfront Media

Global (Exterion Media)

oOh!media

APG SGA

Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)

Intersection

Ocean Outdoor

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Capitol Outdoor

Blue Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor

Lightbox OOH Video Network

Captivate Network

Burkhart Advertising

Euromedia Group

Stott Outdoor Advertising

AirMedia

TOM Group

White Horse Group

Phoenix Metropolis Media

Balintimes Hong Kong Media

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transit Advertising

Billboard

Street Furniture Advertising

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Utilities

Real Estate

Others

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3331360

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital OOH (DOOH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital OOH (DOOH) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]