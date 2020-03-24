Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size, Share, Demand & Industry Outlook to 2025
New Report on “Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.
Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising, but includes digital signage.
In 2018, the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market size was 7544 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
JCDecaux
Clear Channel Outdoor
Focus Media
Stroer
Lamar Advertising
Outfront Media
Global (Exterion Media)
oOh!media
APG SGA
Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)
Intersection
Ocean Outdoor
Adams Outdoor Advertising
Capitol Outdoor
Blue Outdoor
Primedia Outdoor
Lightbox OOH Video Network
Captivate Network
Burkhart Advertising
Euromedia Group
Stott Outdoor Advertising
AirMedia
TOM Group
White Horse Group
Phoenix Metropolis Media
Balintimes Hong Kong Media
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transit Advertising
Billboard
Street Furniture Advertising
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Automotive and Transportation
Education
Entertainment
Healthcare
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Utilities
Real Estate
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital OOH (DOOH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital OOH (DOOH) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
