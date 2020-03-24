Global Electronic Payment Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2025 Just Published

New Report on “Global Electronic Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.

The Global Electronic Payment Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

Electronic Payment is a payment solution which is made through digital modes with no hard cash. In digital payment, both payer and payee use digital modes to send and receive money. Digital payment include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions.

In 2018, the global Electronic Payment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alipay

Amazon Pay

Apple Pay

Tencent

Google Pay

First Data

Paypal

Fiserv

Visa Inc.

MasterCard

Total System Services (TSYS)

Novatti

Global Payments

Financial Software & Systems

Worldline

BlueSnap

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Wirecard

ACI Worldwide

Worldpay (Vantiv)

Aurus Inc

Chetu

Paysafe

PayU

Yapstone

Adyen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security & Fraud Management

POS Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Entertainment

Logistics & Transportation

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

