Global Electronic Payment Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2025 Just Published
New Report on “Global Electronic Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.
The Global Electronic Payment Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
Electronic Payment is a payment solution which is made through digital modes with no hard cash. In digital payment, both payer and payee use digital modes to send and receive money. Digital payment include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions.
In 2018, the global Electronic Payment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Alipay
Amazon Pay
Apple Pay
Tencent
Google Pay
First Data
Paypal
Fiserv
Visa Inc.
MasterCard
Total System Services (TSYS)
Novatti
Global Payments
Financial Software & Systems
Worldline
BlueSnap
Net 1 UEPS Technologies
Wirecard
ACI Worldwide
Worldpay (Vantiv)
Aurus Inc
Chetu
Paysafe
PayU
Yapstone
Adyen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payment Gateway Solutions
Payment Wallet Solutions
Payment Processing Solutions
Payment Security & Fraud Management
POS Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Telecommunication
Entertainment
Logistics & Transportation
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
