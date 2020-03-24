Q2 2020 Global FPSO Industry Outlook-Brazil Continues to Dominate with Most Planned Project Starts

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Q2 2017 Global FPSO Industry Outlook-Brazil Continues to Dominate with Most Planned Project Starts” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

A total of 54 FPSOs are expected to start operations globally by 2021. South America will continue to lead globally with planned deployment of more than 20 FPSOs, followed by Africa and Asia by 2021. Among countries Brazil continues to dominate in terms of deployment of planned FPSOs, followed by the UK and Angola. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saipem S.p.A are expected to be key global players among operators with the highest deployment of the planned FPSOs by 2021.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/334751 .

Scope

– Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2011 to 2017 by key regions in the world, outlook up to 2025

– Forecast of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2021 by key countries and operators

– Details of major planned FPSOs globally up to 2021

– Recent developments, tenders and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, where available

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned FPSO projects globally

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecasts of FPSO data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned FPSO projects globally

– Assess your competitor’s planned FPSO projects and capacities

– Be informed about recent developments, tenders and contracts in the FPSO industry

Browse the complete report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/q2-2017-global-fpso-industry-outlook-brazil-continues-to-dominate-with-most-planned-project-starts .

List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Map of Planned and Announced FPSOs by Field Countries 8

Figure 2: Global Count of FPSOs Brought Online by Region 9

Figure 3: Global Planned FPSO Additions by Key Countries 10

Figure 4: Global Planned FPSO Additions by Key Operators 10

Figure 5: Planned FPSO Additions in Africa by Country 11

Figure 6: Planned FPSO Additions in Africa by Operator 11

Figure 7: Planned FPSO Additions in Asia by Country 15

Figure 8: Planned FPSO Additions in Asia by Operator 15

Figure 9: Planned FPSO Additions in Europe by Country 19

Figure 10: Planned FPSO Additions in Europe by Operator 19

Figure 11: Planned FPSO Additions in the Middle East by Country 24

Figure 12: Planned FPSO Additions in the Middle East by Operator 24

Figure 13: Planned FPSO Additions in North America by Country 27

Figure 14: Planned FPSO Additions in North America by Operator 27

Figure 15: Planned FPSO Additions in Oceania by Country 31

Figure 16: Planned FPSO Additions in Oceania by Operator 31

Figure 17: Planned FPSO Additions in South America by Country 35

Figure 18: Planned FPSO Additions in South America by Operator 35

Buy a report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/334751 .

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]