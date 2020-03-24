Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Market Annual Breakdown of the Planned (New Build) Gas Storage Projects for the Period 2020 to 2021

Orbis Research Present’s “Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Underground Gas Storage-Middle East to More than Double its Working Gas Storage Capacity by 2021” magnify the decision making potentiality and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Globally, the underground gas storage industry is expected to grow by around 22% in terms of working gas storage capacity, over the next four years. Among regions, FSU and Europe are expected to contribute most to the global capacity growth. The Middle East is expected to double its working gas capacity by 2021, the highest among all the regions. Among countries, Russia will drive most of the global capacity growth and would account for nearly 25% of the global capital spending on the planned gas storage sites.

Scope

– Up to date global working gas storage capacity data by major regions, outlook of planned capacity additions up to 2021

– Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on the planned (new build) gas storage projects for the period 2017 to 2021

– Global Planned working gas capacity additions, and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies

– Regional capital expenditure spending on the planned (new build) gas storage projects by key countries and companies

– Details of major new project announcements, cancelled, and stalled projects globally up to 2021

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the underground gas storage projects globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global underground gas storage industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecasts of underground gas storage projects data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about global planned (new build) gas storage sites

– Keep abreast of key planned underground gas storage sites globally

– Assess your competitor’s planned underground gas storage sites and capacities

List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Map of Planned and Announced Underground Gas Storage Sites 7

Figure 2: Total Working Gas Storage Capacity by Region (bcf) 8

Figure 3: Planned Working Gas Storage Capacity Additions by Key Countries (bcf) 9

Figure 4: Planned Working Gas Storage Capacity Additions by Key Companies (bcf) 9

Figure 5: Total Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites by Region (US$ bil) 10

Figure 6: Total Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites by Key Countries (US$ bil) 11

Figure 7: Total Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites by Key Companies (US$ bil) 11

Figure 8: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in Asia by Country (US$ mil) 12

Figure 9: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in Asia by Company (US$ mil) 12

Figure 10: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in Europe by Key Countries (US$ bil) 13

Figure 11: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in Europe by Key Companies (US$ mil) 13

Figure 12: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in the Former Soviet Union by Key Countries (US$ bil) 14

Figure 13: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in the Former Soviet Union by Key Companies (US$ bil) 14

Figure 14: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in the Middle East by Country (US$ bil) 15

Figure 15: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in the Middle East by Company (US$ bil) 15

Figure 16: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in North America by Country (US$ mil) 16

Figure 17: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in North America by Key Companies (US$ mil) 16

Figure 18: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in Oceania by Country (US$ mil) 17

Figure 19: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in Oceania by Company (US$ mil) 17

Figure 20: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in South America by Country (US$ mil) 18

Figure 21: Capex Spending on Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in South America by Company (US$ mil) 18

