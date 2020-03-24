Desktop PC Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

Market Analysis Research Report on “Worldwide Desktop PC Forecast, 2018-2022” has been added to orbis research database.

Desktop PC Market is expected to reach xx billion USD by the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of xx%. Increased adoption of upcoming technology enabled by reduced prices and miniaturization of sensors is expected to make Desktop PC devices affordable and commercially viable for the masses.

This research found that global desktop PC shipment volume dropped below 100 million units in 2017 to 98 million units, down 5.3% year-on-year. The decline is attributed mainly to the lukewarm market demand for the Intel Kaby Lake CPU launched in January 2018. It is anticipated that Intel’s Coffee Lake and Windows 10 commercial replacement demand will bolster desktop PC demand in 2018. Hence, the industry decline in 2018 is forecast to be lower than 2017, with shipment volume reaching about 97.1 million units.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2122768

List of Topics

Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2018-2022 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Forecast and recent years’ review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by region and by CPU connector type

Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2018-2022

Table of Content:

Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2014 – 2022

Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipmen Volume, 2014 – 2022

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016- 4Q 2018

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 – 2018

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Share by Region, 2014 – 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2016- 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2016- 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2016 – 2022

Intelligence Insight

Scope&Definitions

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2122768

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]