Development of the Taiwanese Smart/ Intelligent Transportation Industry

Smart/ Intelligent Transportation Market is expected to reach xx billion USD by the year 2025 growing at a CAGR of xx%. Increased adoption of upcoming technology enabled by reduced prices and miniaturization of sensors is expected to make Smart/ Intelligent Transportation devices affordable and commercially viable for the masses.

Taiwan government has launched Intelligent Transportation Service (ITS) Master Plan in the hope of leveraging Taiwan’s advantages in ICT to resolve issues such as the loss caused by traffic accidents, inconvenient rural transport, congestion of transportation systems, and less attraction in public transportation. This report provides an overview of government’s initiatives for smart transportation, and the smart transportation industry’s supply chain, and identifies the shortage and demand.

Companies covered

Acer, Advantech, Apple, AsiaTEK, Baoruh, CECI, Chunghwa Telecom, Clientron, CTCI, D-Link, E-LEAD, EtherWAN, FETC, Ford, FuntoRo, Garmin, Geosat, Google, Hitachi, Hwacom, IBM, III, IISI, ITS, JassLin, Jet Opto, MaxWin, MIC, Mio, MiTac, Mobiletron, MoTC, Moxa, Orange Electronic, Papago, Siemens, Sinotech Engineering Consultants, Ltd., Sochamp, SRISTC, Sristc, Sunsky, Supergeo, Systems & Technology, Systex, Taiwan Signal, Baoruh, Taiwan Taxi, Telenet, THI Consultants Inc., Time Transportation, TMS, TomTom, TungThih, U&U Engineering, Uber, Tesla, Whetron, WNC

List of Topics

Overview of Taiwan’s government initiatives for smart transportation for the period 2000-2017

Intelligent Transportation Service Master Plan in Taiwan, touching on its application, description, and service coverage and includes six programs initiated by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for the period 2017-2020, along with the plans of these programs.

Intelligence transportation supply chain and includes its system framework, consisting of six segments

Major players of Taiwan’s smart transportation industry supply chain, consisting of planning consultant, system integrator, system vendors, and hardware device and equipment

Shortage and demand of smart transportation observed from the perspectives of applications and ecosystem building

Shortage assessment of Taiwan’s smart transportation industry

