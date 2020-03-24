Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

Global “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

As per the study, the global "Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the "Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics " is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

RFID Tags

Beacon

Screen/Display

Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

Small-Mid-sized Organizations

Large sized Organizations

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



What information does the report on the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market offer to the readers?

Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.

An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market through the forecast period.

Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions

Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market

Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market through the forecast period?

Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?

What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market”?

Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?

How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

