Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025
Global “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective
ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market. As per the study, the global “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” is provided in the report.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/18066?source=atm
Competitive Analysis
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.
The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software
- Traffic and Fleet Management
- Resource and Energy Monitoring
- Safety and Security
- Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware
- RFID Tags
- Beacon
- Screen/Display
- Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size
- Small-Mid-sized Organizations
- Large sized Organizations
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application
- Fleet
- Warehouse
- Freight
- Yard/ Dock
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/18066?source=atm
What information does the report on the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market offer to the readers?
- Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.
- An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market through the forecast period.
- Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions
- Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market
- Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market in terms of value, share, and volume
Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment
- What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ” market through the forecast period?
- Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?
- What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market”?
- Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?
- How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/18066?source=atm
Why Choose ResearchMoz?
- Round the clock customer service
- Tailor-made reports in accord with client requirements
- In-depth country-wise and region-wise analysis available
- Strategic ideas to assist clients scale new heights
- Methodic and streamlined collection of data through primary and secondary reseach