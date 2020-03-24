Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Estimate to Boost Growth in Demand with CAGR Growth of 31.2% by 2025 with Top Key Players: Cisco, Inc., Huawei, Inc., IBM Corporation

Software Defined Networking (SDN) solution enabled enterprises to initiate application implementation and delivery in order to reduce their IT expense by executing policy empowered work-process automation. The Software Defined Networking technology also qualifies cloud architecture by providing on-demand, automated delivery and mobility. Moreover the technology is capable of improvising the benefits of rising resource flexibility, virtualization of data centers and plummeted infrastructure cost & overhead. Europe is the second largest adopter of software defined networking solutions after North America, while APAC with growing numbers of various organizations and increasing technological trends lags behind the above two regions. Global software defined networking market is expected to grow from US$ 1.62 billion in 2015 to US$ 23.95 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 31.2% between 2015 and 2025.

Some of the key players of Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market:

Cisco, Inc., Huawei, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, VMware Inc., Cumulus Networks, NEC Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Brocade communication systems

Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Software Defined Networking (SDN) key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Software Defined Networking (SDN) market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Segmentation by End-user:

Enterprises

Telecommunication services Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Banking & Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication & IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Research & Academia

Others

Major Regions play vital role in Software Defined Networking (SDN) market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size

2.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software Defined Networking (SDN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue by Product

4.3 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Breakdown Data by End User

