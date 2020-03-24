Intelligent Electronic Devices Market by Product Analysis 2019-2028
segmented as follows:
Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market, by Type
- Digital Relay
- Voltage Regulator
- Protection Relay
- Circuit Breaker Controller
- Load Tap Changer Controller
- Recloser Controller
- Capacitor Bank Switch
- Others
Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market, by Application
- Mass Transit System
- Traction Signaling & Control System
- Water Supply & Management System
- Automation
- Condition Monitoring
Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Pharmaceutical
- Oil & Gas
- Petrochemical
- Health Care
- Food & Beverages
- Energy & Power
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Others
Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
