In-Flight Wi-Fi Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Market Segmentation

By Component Hardware Antenna Wireless Access Point Wireless Hotspot Gateway Wireless LAN Controller Other Hardware Services Network Planning & Design Implementation & Integration Video Streaming Service Other Support Service

By Technology Air-to Ground Technology Satellite Technology Ka-Band Ku-Band SBB



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN A&NZ Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa North Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



