IBC Liners Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of IBC liners as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the IBC liners market. Porter’s Analysis for the global IBC liners market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global IBC liners market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the IBC liners market.

On the basis of capacity, the IBC liners market has been segmented into up to 1,000 litres, 1,000 to 1,500 litres, and above 1,500 litres. Of these, the 1,000 litres to 1,500 litres segment is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR in the global IBC liners market. The material type considered in the IBC liners market study includes polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), EVOH, Aluminum foil, and others (PET, PVC etc.). Of these, the polyethylene (PE) segment accounts for the major share in the global IBC liners market due to ease in availability at cheaper cost. The polyethylene (PE) segment is further sub-segmented into low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). The thickness considered in the IBC liners market study includes up to 50 micron, 50 to 100 micron, 100 to 150 micron, and above 150 micron. Of these, the 50 to 100 micron segment accounts for the foremost share in the global IBC liners market. By content type, the IBC liners market is categorized into powder & granules and liquid segments. By filling technology, the IBC liners market is segmented as aseptic and non-aseptic. The end users of IBCs are food, beverages, chemicals, agricultural, pharmaceuticals, pain, inks, and dyes, and petroleum and lubricant industries.

The next section of the report highlights the IBC liners market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional IBC liners market for 2018-2028. The next section of the report highlights the IBC liners market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The study investigates the market attractive analysis of the IBC liners market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional IBC Liners market for 2018-2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of IBC liners and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the IBC liners market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the IBC liners market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for IBC liners, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the IBC liners market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of IBC liners globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total IBC liners market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the IBC liners market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the IBC liners market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the IBC liners market.

The key manufacturers operating in the IBC liners market profiled in this report include – Bemis Company, Inc., Nittel GmbH & Co KG, Sealed Air Corporation, Arena Products, Inc., Qbig Packaging B.V., CDF corporation, Brambles Industries Limited, Composite Containers LLC, Peak Packaging Ltd., Paper Systems Inc., W. Stuart Smith Inc., Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd., Bycom Industries Pte Ltd., ILC Dover LP, LC Packaging international BV, Palmetto Industries, Bulk Lift International, Inc., Hanlon Solutions Resource, Inc., Multipac Pty. Ltd., and Freedom Manufacturing LLC. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global IBC liners market during 2018-2028.

Key Segments Covered in the IBC Liners Market

By Capacity Up to 1,000 Litres 1,000 to 1,500 Litres Above 1,500 Litres

By Material Type Polyethylene LDPE LLDPE Polyamide (PA) Polypropylene (PP) EVOH Aluminum Foil Others (PVC,PET)

By Thickness Up to 50 micron 50 to 100 micron 100 to 150 micron Above 150 micron

By Content Type Powder & Granules Liquid

By Filling Technology Aseptic Non-aseptic

By End-use Food Edible Oil Dry Food Beverages Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic Chemicals Specialty Commodity Paints, Inks, and Dyes Agricultural Pharmaceuticals Biopharmaceuticals Petroleum, Lubricants, and Others



Key Regions Covered in the IBC Liners Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

East Asia Japan South Korea China

South Asia Thailand Indonesia India Malaysia Rest of South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Oceania Australia New Zealand



