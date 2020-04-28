Micro Inverter Market 2019-2026: to Surge at a CAGR of 27.3% Including Leading Vendors- Enphase Energy, Inc., ABB Group, SunPower Corporation, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Energy Systems GmbH, SolarEdge Technologies

Micro Inverter Market was valued at $635 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.33 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.In 2019, the single phase micro inverter segment generated the highest revenue share in the global micro inverter market.

A micro-inverter, also called as solar micro inverter is a device used in photovoltaic that is capable enough of converting direct current (DC) generated by a single solar module to alternating current (AC). The output from several micro inverters is combined and often fed to the electrical grid. Inverters also enable us to switch off all electrical current in the case of a blackout or if repair is needed. This is of course also useful for maintenance, troubleshooting and system upgrade as well. Micro-inverters optimizes for each solar panel alone, not for your entire solar system, as central inverters do. This enables every solar panel to perform at their maximum potential.

Request Sample

Factors such as growing awareness regarding the use of renewable energy sources, improved efficiency and optimal performance are driving the growth of the micro inverter market. Micro inverters comparatively generate more power output in comparison to conventional systems. Moreover, continuous R&D efforts taken up by manufacturers in refining the micro inverter technology and growing residential market and government subsidies are also pushing the industry growth. Rising affordability of energy storage devices creates ample opportunities for the market. However, high installation and tough maintenance techniques could limit the market growth. Government spending on renewable energy projects are expected to provide huge opportunities for the growth of market.

Some major companies of the Micro Inverter Market are Enphase Energy, Inc., ABB Group, SunPower Corporation, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Energy Systems GmbH, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., ReneSola, Siemens AG, P&P Energy Technology Co., Limited, Involar

Request Discount

Micro Inverter Market By type

? Single Phase

? Three Phase

Micro Inverter Market By Connection

? Stand-Alone

? Grid-Connected

Micro Inverter Market By End User

? Residential

? Commercial

Micro Inverter Market By Geography

? North America

? Europe

? Asia-Pacific

? Rest of World

About us:

Research Trades is a prime destination for your business aptitude and analytical solutions because we provide qualitative and quantitative sources of information that are proficient to give one-stop solutions. We skillfully syndicate qualitative and quantitative research in exact proportions to have the best report, which not only gives the most recent insights but also assists you to grow.

Contact us:

Research Trades

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com