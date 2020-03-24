Discrete GPU Market Size, Analysis, Research, Share 2026|Advanced Micro Devices (US), IBM Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Complete study of the global Discrete GPU market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Discrete GPU industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Discrete GPU production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Discrete GPU market include _, Advanced Micro Devices (US), IBM Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), MediaTek (Taiwan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Broadcom Limited (US), Microchip Technology Incorporated (US）, Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US), Toshiba (Japan), Spreadtrum Communications (China), Allwinner Technology Co (China)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Discrete GPU industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Discrete GPU manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Discrete GPU industry.

Global Discrete GPU Market Segment By Type:

Global Discrete GPU Market Segment By Type:

Global Discrete GPU Market Segment By Application:

Consumer electronics, Server, Automotive, Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Aerospace and defense, Medical, Industrial, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Discrete GPU industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Discrete GPU market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Discrete GPU industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Discrete GPU market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Discrete GPU market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Discrete GPU market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Discrete GPU Market Overview

1.1 Discrete GPU Product Overview

1.2 Discrete GPU Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 X86 Architecture

1.2.2 ARM Architecture

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Discrete GPU Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Discrete GPU Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Discrete GPU Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Discrete GPU Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Discrete GPU Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Discrete GPU Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Discrete GPU Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Discrete GPU Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Discrete GPU Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Discrete GPU Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Discrete GPU Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Discrete GPU Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Discrete GPU as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Discrete GPU Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Discrete GPU Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Discrete GPU Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Discrete GPU Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Discrete GPU Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Discrete GPU Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Discrete GPU Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Discrete GPU Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Discrete GPU Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Discrete GPU by Application

4.1 Discrete GPU Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer electronics

4.1.2 Server

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

4.1.5 Aerospace and defense

4.1.6 Medical

4.1.7 Industrial

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Discrete GPU Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Discrete GPU Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Discrete GPU Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Discrete GPU Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Discrete GPU by Application

4.5.2 Europe Discrete GPU by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Discrete GPU by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU by Application 5 North America Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Discrete GPU Business

10.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US)

10.1.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.1.5 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Recent Development

10.2 IBM Corporation (US)

10.2.1 IBM Corporation (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 IBM Corporation (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 IBM Corporation (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Development

10.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

10.3.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.3.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Recent Development

10.4 Nvidia Corporation (US)

10.4.1 Nvidia Corporation (US) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nvidia Corporation (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nvidia Corporation (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nvidia Corporation (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.4.5 Nvidia Corporation (US) Recent Development

10.5 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

10.5.1 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Corporation Information

10.5.2 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.5.5 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Recent Development

10.6 Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

10.6.1 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.6.5 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Recent Development

10.7 MediaTek (Taiwan)

10.7.1 MediaTek (Taiwan) Corporation Information

10.7.2 MediaTek (Taiwan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 MediaTek (Taiwan) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MediaTek (Taiwan) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.7.5 MediaTek (Taiwan) Recent Development

10.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

10.8.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.8.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

10.9 Broadcom Limited (US)

10.9.1 Broadcom Limited (US) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Broadcom Limited (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Broadcom Limited (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Broadcom Limited (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.9.5 Broadcom Limited (US) Recent Development

10.10 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US）

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Discrete GPU Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Recent Development

10.11 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US)

10.11.1 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.11.5 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Recent Development

10.12 Toshiba (Japan)

10.12.1 Toshiba (Japan) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Toshiba (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Toshiba (Japan) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Toshiba (Japan) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.12.5 Toshiba (Japan) Recent Development

10.13 Spreadtrum Communications (China)

10.13.1 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.13.5 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Recent Development

10.14 Allwinner Technology Co (China)

10.14.1 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.14.5 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Recent Development 11 Discrete GPU Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Discrete GPU Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Discrete GPU Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

