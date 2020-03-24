AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET TO 2027 INSIGHTS SHARED IN A DETAILED REPORT -THALES GROUP, RAYTHEON COMPANY, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

The Air Traffic Control Equipment Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Air Traffic Control Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Over the years, air travel has witnessed an upward trend. Further, with the growth in infrastructural development paired with steady growth in globalization has led to increase in air travel which has fueled the use of air traffic control equipment.

Top Key Players:- Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cyrrus Limited, Searidge Technologies, Altys Technologies, Harris Corporation, and Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Increasing number of air passengers and freight have paved way for the rise in number of aircrafts and construction of airports, thus propelling the demand for air traffic control equipment. However, high cost of the equipment hinders the air traffic control equipment market growth.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Air Traffic Control Equipment industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The “Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the air traffic control equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global air traffic control equipment market with detailed market segmentation by device type, application, and geography. The global air traffic control equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the air traffic control equipment market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Air Traffic Control Equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Air Traffic Control Equipment market in these regions

