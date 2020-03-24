MILITARY VEHICLE & AIRCRAFT PROTECTION SYSTEMS MARKET 2020 SET TO GROW ACCORDING TO FORECASTS -AMSAFE BRIDPORT, PLASAN, RUAG AG

the global military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market is expected to reach US$ 4.92 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of total market share, followed by Europe.

The growth in the North America region is highly attributed to the growing year on year expenditure in the defense sector by the regions led to the procurement of combat vehicles and aircrafts last year, this had a significant impact on the vehicle and aircraft armor retrofitting market in North American market. In addition, the region house numerous manufactures in the market for military vehicle and aircraft protection system, thereby increasing the interest among the end users to procure the advanced protection solutions.

Top Key Players:- AmSafe Bridport, Plasan, RUAG AG, General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems, and Ensign- Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company. Also, QinetiQ North America, TenCate Advanced Armor, MDT Armor, Rheinmetall AG, and MKU Limited

The manufacturers of military vehicle & aircraft protection systems are partnering with various other manufacturers or software companies in order to design, develop advanced technology products. Sometimes partnerships also include modification and improvement of capabilities, which increase the adoption rate of these protection systems. In June 2018, BAE Systems and Patria selected RUAG Australia to manufacture the advanced high-level protection for their Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV) the AMV35. The agreement substantially boosts Australia’s capability in the area of advanced protection solutions and means ballistic armor for the AMV35 will be manufactured in Australia by Australians. Additionally, the growth of military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market is highly influenced by the significant rise in retrofitting activities among the defense forces.

GLOBAL MILITARY VEHICLE & PROTECTION SYSTEMS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Global Military Vehicle & Protection Systems Market – By Vehicle Armor Type

RPG

Reactive Armor

Global Military Vehicle & Protection Systems Market – By Aircraft Type

Transport Aircraft

Helicopters

Global Military Vehicle & Protection Systems Market – By Aircraft Armor Type

Pilot Seat Protection

Cockpit Protection

Floor Protection

Exterior Protection

Global Military Vehicle & Protection Systems Market – By Application

Commercial

Defense

Research

The military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market is experiencing a steady growth rate over the periods, as the defense forces in the developed countries such as the US, the UK, Russia and China among others are incorporating these upgrades into their military ground vehicles as well as fighter aircrafts. The military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market consists of established companies as well as new entrants, who invest substantial amounts and time to design and develop technologically enhanced, and advanced material types and robust systems in order to satisfy the client’s requirement.

