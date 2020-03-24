Americas Duty-Free Retailing Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during to reach US$8 billion by 2022

The Americas Duty-Free Retailing Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Americas Duty-Free Retailing Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Americas Duty-Free Retailing Market.

The American Duty-Free market registered slowing sales during 2015- 2016 due to the economic slowdown and growing security threats. Moreover, geopolitical issues between countries and natural calamities, such as the Zika virus outbreak in Brazil, hampered international tourism. However, sales started improving since the beginning of 2017, supported by the global economic recovery and growing international tourism, and stood at US$6.1 billion in 2017. Duty-Free sales in the Americas are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2017-2022, to reach US$8 billion by 2022.

Get immediate access to – , Reliable Duty-Free retail sales data across the Americas for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 with information on the largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk, Explore an in-depth analysis of Duty-Free retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans, Learn from Duty-Free retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach depending on the Duty-Free retail landscape, Choose partners, understand the competition, with data and analysis of major Duty-Free retailers, including market shares, trading performance, locations, travel retail strategy for each.

Scope of Americas Duty-Free Retailing Market Report:

The US, the biggest American Duty-Free market, loses share to emerging markets, Chinese outbound tourism to lead swift growth in Canada, Personal care is the most preferred category among travelers, Online websites and mobile commerce driving growth in travel retail, Duty-Free sales in the Americas to reach US$8 billion by 2022, Personal care is the largest product category, Travel retailers adopt latest technology advancements to enhance the shopping experience.

Table of contents for Americas Duty-Free Retailing Market:

Highlights

Executive Summary

Regional Analysis

Country Analysis

Key Trends

Key Retail Innovations

Competitive Landscape

Sector Analysis

Appendix