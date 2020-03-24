Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market Regional Analysis, Country Analysis, Key Trends, Key Retail Innovations, Competitive Landscape

The Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market.

Get a FREE PDF Sample of Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1559968

Europe is the second largest Duty-Free market, supported by its rich heritage and its position as a large tourist region. Moreover, its emergence as the most preferred tourist region for Chinese travelers and the UK’s exit from the EU drives Duty-Free sales further in the region. The decline in Duty-Free sales in Europe during 2012-2017 is largely due to the terrorist attacks in the region, which deterred tourists from visiting the region. The higher growth rate in the European Duty-Free market during 2017-2022 can be attributed to the reviving tourist visits, growing Chinese spending in the region, growing UK Duty-Free sales on the back of rising traffic post Brexit, and the opening of new Duty-Free space in the region.

What else does this report offer?

Current market sizes and forecasts to 2022 by categories, including clothing, footwear, jewelry, watches and accessories, and luggage and leather goods, Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors, Duty-Free retail sales and fastest-growing markets for Duty-Free channel, Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates in Europe, Competitive landscape covering market share of major Duty-Free operators and their Duty-Free sales and trading update analysis, recent key events.

Reason to buy this Report:

Get immediate access to – Reliable Duty-Free retail sales data across Europe for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 with information on the largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk, Explore an in-depth analysis of Duty-Free retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans, Learn from Duty-Free retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach depending on the Duty-Free retail landscape, Choose partners, understand the competition, with data and analysis of major Duty-Free retailers, including market shares, trading performance, locations, travel retail strategy for each.

No.of Pages: 94

Purchase report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1559968

Scope of Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market Report:

Duty-Free sales in Europe to reach US$18.8 billion by 2022, The UK to retain its position as the largest Duty-Free market in the region through 2022, Personal care is the largest and fastest-growing product category in Duty-Free sales in Europe, Pre-order and in-flight Duty-Free gain popularity in the region.

Table of contents for Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market:

Executive Summary

Regional Analysis

Country Analysis

Key Trends

Key Retail Innovations

Competitive Landscape

Sector Analysis

Appendix