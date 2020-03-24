Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market Forecast to Grow at CAGR of 8.7% to Reach US$42.7 Billion By 2022

The Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market.

APAC is the largest Duty-Free market and accounted for more than half of the global Duty-Free sales (53.2%) in 2017. The region achieved Duty-Free sales of US$28.2 billion in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach US$42.7 billion by 2022. Increasing affluence, rising tourism, and increasing consumer spending are driving sales of Duty-Free products in the region. China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and India, among others, are projected to register healthy growth over the next five years. The high growth of APACs Duty-Free sales can also be attributed to the rising Chinese consumer spend in Asian markets coupled with new openings and refurbishment of Duty-Free stores across the major international airports in the region, as well as downtown and even cruise ships.

Current market sizes and forecasts to 2022 by categories, including clothing, footwear, jewelry, watches and accessories, and luggage and leather goods, Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors, Duty-Free retail sales and fastest-growing markets for Duty-Free channel, Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates in Asia-Pacific, Competitive landscape covering market share of major Duty-Free operators and their Duty-Free sales and trading update analysis, recent key events.

South Korea is the largest Duty-Free market in the region and also globally, India is the fastest-growing Duty-Free market followed by Japan and China, Refurbishments and new store openings to aid growth of Duty-Free sales, Duty-Free retailers expanding their e-commerce presence, Expansion of downtown Duty-Free locations to boost sales, Increased spending by Chinese travelers is a vital cog in Asian Duty-Free market.

