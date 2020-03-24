Middle East and Africa Duty-Free Retailing Market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022

The Middle East & Africa Duty-Free Retailing Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Middle East & Africa Duty-Free Retailing Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Middle East & Africa Duty-Free Retailing Market.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) clocked Duty-Free sales of US$3.8 billion in 2017 and sales are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2017-2022 to reach US$5.1 by 2022. The UAE is the largest and fastest-growing market in the MEA, with sales of US$2.3 billion in 2017. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach US$3.1 billion by 2022. Personal care – which includes sales from cosmetics and beauty products – is the largest category group in the region with sales of US$1.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 28.2% of total regional Duty-Free sales as of 2017.

Current market sizes and forecasts to 2022 by categories, including clothing, footwear, jewelry, watches and accessories, and luggage and leather goods, Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors, Duty-Free retail sales and fastest-growing markets for Duty-Free channel, Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates in Middle East & Africa, Competitive landscape covering market share of major Duty-Free operators and their Duty-Free sales and trading update analysis, recent key events.

Scope of Middle East & Africa Duty-Free Retailing Market Report:

Expansion of airports to drive Duty-Free sales, Personal care to remain the largest category group, Increase in the number of tourists is a key growth driver, Dubais strategic location and government efforts to drive sales, The UAE will continue to be the largest Duty-Free market in 2022, Personal care continues to remain the largest and fastest-growing category, Saudi Arabia set to register healthy growth over the next five years, New Duty-Free laws to curb use of products that cause harm to health.

