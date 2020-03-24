Cannabis Packaging Market Innovation Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities in 2020-2026

Cannabis Packaging Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Kush Bottles, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS, Lexaria Bioscience ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Cannabis Packaging Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Cannabis Packaging industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Cannabis Packaging Market: The cannabis industry in North America is like other legal consumer goods industries, such as food, tobacco or alcohol. Some cannabis-infused products already look strikingly similar to existing consumer products. In addition to ‘flower’ which is the smokable leaf that most people usually associate with cannabis, there are many cannabis-infused products that range from edibles such as snacks and meals, to concentrates such as pills and oils, and beverages.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growing cannabis sales market. The North American cannabis market posted a revenue of $6700 million in 2016, marking about 30% increase from the 2015 figures. Cannabis sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period when the North American market is expected to reach $8900 million in 2021. In the case of the cannabis boom, legalization is bringing new users to the market. In Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, recreational use was legal before 2016, with the consumer spending on cannabis about 62% during 2015-2016. Seven US states legalized cannabis in some form on the Election Day. The sudden popularity of alternative ingestion techniques, such as weed-laced topical sprays and edibles fueled the growth of the growing cannabis market in North America, thereby subsequently boosting the cannabis packaging market in North America.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, Canada will be the major revenue contributor to the cannabis packaging market in North America throughout the forecast period. The legalization of cannabis and relaxed regulatory norms for mass manufacturing of cannabis will drive the growth of this market in Canada.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Rigid Packaging

☯ Flexible Packaging

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Medical Use

☯ Recreational Use

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Cannabis Packaging market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Important Key Questions Answered In Cannabis Packaging Market Report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Cannabis Packaging in 2026?

of Cannabis Packaging in 2026? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Cannabis Packaging market?

in Cannabis Packaging market? What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Cannabis Packaging market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

of Cannabis Packaging market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers. Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Cannabis Packaging Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global Cannabis Packaging market?

