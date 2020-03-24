UK In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2019 to 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “UK In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Cycle Type and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″, The UK IVF market was valued at $514 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $928 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) involves using a set of complex procedures to help with conception . The process involves extraction of eggs, retrieving of a sperm sample, and then manually fertilizing them in a fluid medium. In vitro fertilization is most often tried when other, less expensive or invasive fertility techniques have failed. It is also used in the treatment for genetic problems and infertility.

It involves five basic steps such as stimulation, egg retrieval, insemination and fertilization, embryo culture, and embryo transfer. IVF is also primarily done for women with infertility owing to damaged or blocked fallopian tubes.

Commercialization of three-parent IVF procedures, supportive regulations for IVF, rise in incidence of infertility due to changes in lifestyle are the major driving factors for the IVF market in the UK. In addition, surge in awareness about assisted reproductive technology is projected to boost the UK IVF market. However, involvement of social and religious organizations for revaluation of the IVF legislation in the UK hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in technical advancements related IVF technique boost the growth of the market.

Fertility clinics and hospitals play an important role in providing IVF treatments to couples seeking assistance for infertility treatments. Fertility clinics provide technologically advanced IVF treatments for patients with fertility problems. The fertility clinics in the end user segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. The fertility clinics segment is the largest and the fastest segment during the forecast period owing to presence of large number of fertility clinics, which are projected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the UK In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market:

By end user, the fertility clinics segment in the UK IVF market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

By cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles segment in the UK IVF market accounted for two-thirds share of the market share in 2018.