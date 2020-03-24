Germany In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Germany In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Cycle Type and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″, The Germany IVF market was valued at $398 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $541 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the analysis period.

Absence of ability or diminished ability to conceive and bear an offspring is termed as infertility. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a process that is employed to conceive artificially. The process includes five basic steps such as stimulation, egg retrieval, insemination and fertilization, embryo culture, and embryo transfer. The entire process is performed outside the body and once the embryo is ready, it is implanted in the uterus. In the process fertilization occurs outside the body in a laboratory medium. In vitro fertilization is most often tried when other, less expensive, or invasive fertility techniques have failed.

The major factors that boost the growth of the Germany in vitro fertilization market are subsidizing IVF treatments, delayed marriages & parenting decisions, and rise in number of infertility cases. Furthermore, as per National Health Plan (NHP), about 50% of the treatment cost by IVF paid for three cycles is anticipated to drive the growth of the IVF market in Germany. However, stringent government regulations and lack of availability in treatment cycles for IVF are the major restraints that hinder the growth of the market in Germany. Moreover, surge in adoption of IVF technique in the country is expected to provide remunerative opportunities during the forecast period.

According to cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles acquired the largest Germany in vitro fertilization market share in 2018 owing to increased stability offered by the technique. Moreover, the technique has better outcomes when compared to other techniques which boots the growth of this market. Furthermore, thawed IVF cycles is expected to grow with fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the surge in infertility in the region coupled with the increase in number of IVF clinics.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics in the end user segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. The fertility clinics segment is the largest and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of fertility clinics.

