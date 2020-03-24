Insect Repellent Market 2026 Upcoming Growth, Potential Players & Emerging Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Insect Repellent Market by Insect Type and Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global insect repellent market is expected to generate $ 9,615.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, the vaporizer segment led the insect repellent market, followed by the spray segment. Growth in this segment is supplemented by increase in awareness of insect-borne diseases such as malaria, zika, Lyme disease, dengue, bubonic plague, river blindness, and west Nile fever.

In recent years the demand for mosquito repellents has increased due to rising incidences of mosquito borne diseases, such as zika virus, malaria, dengue, west Nile fever, and others in countries such as Europe, Asia, and North America. The impact of mosquito borne diseases is expected to increase in the coming years, owing to increasing population of mosquitoes and transmission of virus from pregnant ladies to their children.

Various key market players coupled with NGOs and local governments have participated to improve the level of awareness among people residing in urban and rural areas against different insect borne diseases. This is expected to drive the insect repellent market growth globally. The global temperature of the earth has continued to rise since past few years and is expected to increase more in the coming years, high temperature provides optimum conditions to the mosquitoes to breed and increases their level of activeness.

Thus, impact of the rise in global warming would directly impact the growth of mosquito population which would ultimately lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them. The key market players have consistently engaged themselves into implementing effective marketing strategies aimed toward the promotion of various mosquito repellents.

Companies have regularly involved themselves into spreading awareness amongst the people through various awareness campaigns and free sample distribution. A few companies such as Godrej targeted mothers to promote their sales for ‘Good Knight’ brand through advertising and creating a sense of fear in their minds related to their children getting infected with mosquito borne diseases. This has resulted into an increased sale of various products across the world to prevent diseases. The impact of these innovative marketing strategies are expected to continue to propel the demand for mosquito repellents in future.

The global insect repellent market is classified on the basis of insect type into mosquito, bugs, fly repellent, and others. The mosquito segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the insect repellent market forecast period. The rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes, are the prime factors that are expected to drive the market during forecast period. Other factors that drive the market are rising health awareness, government initiatives for mosquito control, and affordable cost of repellents.

However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on health, which are likely to restrain the growth of this market. Huge opportunities prevail for the global repellent market owing to the rise in demand for plant-based repellents and increasing penetration in untapped markets in rural regions.

Key Findings of the Insect Repellent Market :

Based on insect type, the mosquito segment was the highest contributor to the global insect repellent market demand in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Based on product type, the vaporizer insect repellent market size is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific insect repellent market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026.

China held the largest market insect repellent market share of 42.4% in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on product type, the spray segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed a 59.5% share to the global insect repellent market in 2018. The key players of the insect repellent industry profiled in this report include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Godrej Company, Dabur International, Johnson and Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Jyothi Labs, Swayer Ltd., Himalaya Herbals, Enesis Group, and Quantum Health.