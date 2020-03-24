Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International, Kansai Paint, Hempel A/S

Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market by Type: Solvent Based, Water Based, Powder Coatings, Others

Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market by Application: General Industrial, Protective, Automotive OEM, Industrial Wood, Automotive Refinish

The Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. In this chapter of the Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating

1.2 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Solvent Based

1.2.3 Water Based

1.2.4 Powder Coatings

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 General Industrial

1.3.3 Protective

1.3.4 Automotive OEM

1.3.5 Industrial Wood

1.3.6 Automotive Refinish

1.4 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Business

6.1 PPG Industries

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 PPG Industries Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.2 Akzo Nobel NV

6.2.1 Akzo Nobel NV Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Akzo Nobel NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Akzo Nobel NV Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Akzo Nobel NV Products Offered

6.2.5 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Development

6.3 Axalta Coating Systems

6.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Products Offered

6.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

6.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Products Offered

6.4.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

6.5 RPM International

6.5.1 RPM International Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 RPM International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 RPM International Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 RPM International Products Offered

6.5.5 RPM International Recent Development

6.6 Kansai Paint

6.6.1 Kansai Paint Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Kansai Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Kansai Paint Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Kansai Paint Products Offered

6.6.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

6.7 Hempel A/S

6.6.1 Hempel A/S Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Hempel A/S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Hempel A/S Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hempel A/S Products Offered

6.7.5 Hempel A/S Recent Development

7 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating

7.4 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Distributors List

8.3 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

