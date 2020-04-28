Virtual Data Room (VDR) Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Ansarada BMC Group, Brainloop AG, Box, CapLinked, EthosData, Firmex Inc, iDeals Solutions Group, Intralinks

The study and estimations of this report also helps to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product. With the market data of this Virtual Data Room (VDR) Market report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for industry can be identified and analysed. For the clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. With the studies, insights and analysis mentioned in the report, you get comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily.

The global virtual data room (VDR) market accounted to US$ 1.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3.66 Bn by 2027.

Global Virtual Data Room (VDR) Market – Companies Mentioned

Ansarada

BMC Group

Brainloop AG

Box

CapLinked

EthosData

Firmex Inc.

iDeals Solutions Group

Intralinks

Merrill Corporation

Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global virtual data room market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;

2019: Firmex announced that VERTU capital has partnered with BDC Capital and the Firmex executive management team to acquire Firmex.

2018: Intralinks has presented a new user interface for their alternative investments portal which facilitates General Partners to more systematically and rapidly manage the fundraising, investor, and reporting communications to their clients.

2017: Storj Labs, a decentralized cloud storage service has partner with CapLinked to host confidential business transactions and documents by using blockchain. CapLinked users has established sharing data, virtual data rooms, and are working on multi-company projects to select the option for storing their files in decentralized platform of Storj’s.

Component Insights

On the basis of component, the virtual data room market is segmented into software and service segment. In 2018, the software segment held the largest share in the global virtual data room market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Deployment Type Insights

On the basis of deployment type, the global virtual data room market is categorized into on-premise deployment and cloud deployment. The adoption of cloud deployments is gaining traction in both developed and developing economies globally. In 2018, the cloud segment held the largest share in the global virtual data room market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

