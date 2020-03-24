Industrial Boilers:Market: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

The global market for industrial boilers should increase from $13.0 billion in 2018 to $18.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% for 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this investigation includes major industrial boiler categories installed across all scales and facets of industrial production. Industrial boilers provide heat or steam to a wide array of manufacturing processes, raw materials production, chemicals production, refining and an array of other processes on a global basis. Specific technology categories comprise all industrial boiler sales within the regions considered in this report. Technology categories for which detailed market breakdowns are provided are shown in the following table. The report focuses on industrial boilers. Boilers used for utility-scale power generation, commercial boilers and residential boilers are not included.

The data presented, which are agnostic of fuel, include traditional fossil fuels (e.g., natural gas, coal, liquid fuels, petroleum coke), as well as alternative fuels (e.g., biomass, biogas). The market analysis is based on various data sources, including the most recent government, industry and corporate data on industrial boiler sales, production, imports and exports; manufacturing and industrial productivity data used to help gauge historic and anticipated future market growth; data generated by recent and ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts aimed at identifying new and developing niches for certain classes of industrial boilers, as well as potential for associated growth; and available corporate project announcements for major industrial boiler installations.

Boiler technology advances can be characterized by incremental change, as opposed to industry-shaping leaps. Emerging industrial boiler technologies that may become commercially viable within the next five years are summarized, but they are not included in the market assessment of this report. BCC Research analyzes each major viable industrial boiler technology, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely regulatory environments in support of this industry. Sales of both new and replacement or retrofit boilers are considered.

BCC Research analyzes the industrial boiler industry on a global basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of its technologies or products. BCC Research also examines government roles in regulating global boiler emissions, and it identifies key laws and regulations that are expected to drive development of the replacement and retrofit markets through 2021. BCC Research also discusses recent trends and projections in terms of unit sales, as well as market sales values.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for industrial boilers.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Coverage of industrial boiler technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions, issues involved, applications, and market factors.

– A look at governmental roles in regulating boiler emissions.

– Examination of the moderate level of fragmentation among smaller and specialty boiler makers.

– Analysis of manufacturing industries these boilers widely support including food and food products, chemicals, paper and paper products, petroleum refining and petroleum products, metals, and various other industries.

– Profiles of leading companies in the industry.

REASONS FOR DOING THIS STUDY

Several key factors are currently influencing industrial boiler markets on a regional and global scale. In mature markets such as the U.S. and most of Europe, replacement and retrofit markets are driven by equipment use cycles, as aging equipment cycles out of favor or into disrepair and is replaced. Replacements are also being bolstered by

increasingly stringent regulations. These include federal-level regulations on toxic air contaminants and criteria air pollutants from new and existing boilers across multiple

industries in the U.S., as well as required reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across Europe. Mature markets in North America have nonetheless benefited from

increasing industrial productivity from 2013 to 2015, which goaded markets forward during that timeframe. Meanwhile, mature European markets continue to struggle with

flat economic growth. Since the last iteration of this report, growth in the Asia-Pacific region’s emerging markets, led by China, has also cooled, and in some cases, it has

even contracted, infusing new variability into the Asia-Pacific markets.

