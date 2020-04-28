Data Annotation Tools Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By ppen Limited CloudApp, Cogito, Deep Systems, Google , Labelbox, LightTag, Mighty AI, Playment

The “Global Data Annotation Tools Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the data annotation tools industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview data annotation tools market with detailed market segmentation by type, annotation type, end-user, and geography. The global data annotation tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data annotation tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data annotation tools market.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The increasing adoption of image data annotation tools in the automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors are boosting the growth of the data annotation tools market. The rise of big data and surge in a number of large datasets have necessitated the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is a significantly growing demand for data annotation tools market. Increasing technological advancements in the automotive sector, specifically in the development of autonomous vehicles and the connected vehicle, is expected to boost the growth of the data annotation tools market.

Global Data Annotation Tools Market – Companies Mentioned

Appen Limited

CloudApp

Cogito

Deep Systems

Google

Labelbox

LightTag

Mighty AI

Playment

Scale AI

The data annotation tool is the tool that is used for labeling data that can be in any form, such as in the text, audio, images, video, etc. Data annotation tools enable them to address complex data challenges, which booting the growth of the data annotation tools market. Rising innovations in the retail segment, improving the E-commerce sector, is growing the use of annotation tools that are fueling the growth of the data annotation tools market.

The global data annotation tools market is segmented on the basis of type, annotation type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as text, image, others. On the basis of annotation type the market is segmented as manual, semi-supervised, automatic. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as automotive, government, healthcare, financial services, retail, IT and telecom, others.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Data Annotation Tools Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Annotation Tools Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Data Annotation Tools Market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Annotation Tools Market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

