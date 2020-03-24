IoT Managed Services Market 2019: Competitor Analysis By Cisco Cognizant, Google, HARMAN International, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys Limited, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this IoT Managed Services Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

Some of The Leading Players of IoT Managed Services Market

• Cisco

• Cognizant

• Google

• HARMAN International

• HCL Technologies

• IBM

• Infosys Limited

• Microsoft

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Wipro Limited

Market Insights

Increasing Demand from the Manufacturing Sector

The increasing adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector is creating a massive demand for IoT managed services and are significantly driving the global IoT managed services market. With the increasing adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector, most of the manufacturing companies are facing challenges while implementing IoT such as identification of suitable IoT solution, compatibility of IoT devices from different vendors, and others. To resolve this issue, IoT managed services providers offer services such as evaluate, integrate, and deploy IoT solution based on the requirement. For instance, Microsoft offers Azure cloud platform to enable industrial IoT centric device management. To tap the market vendors are highly focused on offering unique services such as smart enterprise control, smart factory and business interconnect services, asset performance management, and others. Currently, the government, manufacturing, and transport & logistics collectively accounted for almost half of the global IoT managed services market by end-use in 2018. Moreover, the transport & logistics market for IoT managed services is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027.

IoT Managed service providers are integrating new technologies to gain more intelligent insights about the behavior of malware and other threats. Few vendors have network sandboxing technology with its services to gain access to the behavior of malicious activities in a virtual environment. Network sandboxing technology generates huge volumes of reporting information than traditional tools. Advanced automated security event and log correlation rules are applied to filter out the false positives. The real threats are then analyzed using managed security services technology to understand the behavior and business impact of reaming positive threats. A detailed incident report is generated with specific remediation recommendations. This helps service providers to focus on their resources to true incidents rather than on false incidents. Security management services in IoT managed services market are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

GLOBAL IOT MANAGED SERVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By SERVICE

• Device Management Services

• Data Management Services

• Network Management Services

• Security Management Services

By End-Use:

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• Energy & Utilities

• Smart Building & Home

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Retail

