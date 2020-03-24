Global Horse Racing Market Detailed Analysis – Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Services and Key Players

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Horse Racing Market” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Horse Racing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Horse Racing development in United States, Europe and China.

Horse racing is an equestrian performance sport, typically involving two or more horses ridden by jockeys (or sometimes driven without riders) over a set distance for competition. It is one of the most ancient of all sports, as its basic premise – to identify which of two or more horses is the fastest over a set course or distance – has been unchanged since at least classical antiquity.

In 2018, the global Horse Racing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2843116 .

The key players covered in this study

Singapore Pools

Tabcorp Holdings

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Macau Jockey Club

William Hill

Bwin

Ladbrokes

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Win Bet

Each Way

Single Bet

Mutliple Bets

Straight Forecast

Reverse Forecast

Tricast

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Racecourse

Lottery Store

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2843116 .

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Horse Racing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Horse Racing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]