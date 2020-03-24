Recent Research: Global Finance and Accounting Software Market Forecast 2020-2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Finance and Accounting Software Market” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Accounting software describes a type of application software that records and processes accounting transactions within functional modules such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, journal, general ledger, payroll, and trial balance. It functions as an accounting information system. It may be developed in-house by the organization using it, may be purchased from a third party, or may be a combination of a third-party application software package with local modifications. Accounting software may be on-line based, accessed anywhere at any time with any device which is Internet enabled, or may be desktop based. It varies greatly in its complexity and cost.

In 2018, the global Finance & Accounting Software? market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Intacct

Assit cornerstone

Aplicor

Red wing

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded Accounting Software Packages

Online Solutions Accounting Software

Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Services

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Finance and Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Finance and Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

