Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Industry Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Manufacturers

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) is a service option for a cellular phone network that enables subscribers to use their phones as walkie-talkies with unlimited range. A typical push-to-talk connection connects almost instantly. A significant advantage of PTT is the ability for a single person to reach an active talk group with a single button press; users need not make several telephone calls to coordinate with a group.

Push-to-talk cellular calls similarly provide half-duplex communications — while one person transmits, the other(s) receive. This combines the operational advantages of PTT with the interference resistance and other virtues of mobile phones.

In 2018, the global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2842736 .

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Verizon

NII Holdings

Telefonica

Sprint Corporation

China Telecom

China Mobile Communications Corporation

Vodafone Libertel BV

Bell Canada

Vodacom

Zain Group

KPN

Vertel

KT powertel

GRID Communications Pte Ltd

Push To Talk International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3G

4G

Wi-Fi

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety

Transport

Business and Commerce

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2842736 .

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]