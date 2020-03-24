Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Demand & Industry Outlook to 2025

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database.

The Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

Contact and Call Centers act as a central point in an enterprise from where all customer contacts are managed. They play a prominent role within an enterprise’s broad customer management strategies. Contact and Call Center Outsourcing service refers to assigning the Contact Center Outsourcing service of your company to another company with an agreement between both the companies. They hire another company that have experienced, professionally skilled and qualified staff to handle their contact centers and customer services.

In 2018, the global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Teleperformance

Synnex

Alorica

Atento

Acticall Sitel Group

Arvato

Sykes

TTEC

SERCO GROUP

Xerox Corporation

CGS Inc

Webhelp

StarTek

Grupo Konecta

Carlyle Group (Comdata)

Capita

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

Transcosmos

Five9

Transcom

HKT Teleservices

Telekom Malaysia (VADS)

Invensis Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Type

Cloud-based Type

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

