Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Demand & Industry Outlook to 2025
The Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
Contact and Call Centers act as a central point in an enterprise from where all customer contacts are managed. They play a prominent role within an enterprise’s broad customer management strategies. Contact and Call Center Outsourcing service refers to assigning the Contact Center Outsourcing service of your company to another company with an agreement between both the companies. They hire another company that have experienced, professionally skilled and qualified staff to handle their contact centers and customer services.
The key players covered in this study
Teleperformance
Synnex
Alorica
Atento
Acticall Sitel Group
Arvato
Sykes
TTEC
SERCO GROUP
Xerox Corporation
CGS Inc
Webhelp
StarTek
Grupo Konecta
Carlyle Group (Comdata)
Capita
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)
Transcosmos
Five9
Transcom
HKT Teleservices
Telekom Malaysia (VADS)
Invensis Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise Type
Cloud-based Type
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
