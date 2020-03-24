Global Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period
Health (H), Safety (S) and Environmental (E) (together HSE) is a discipline and specialty that studies and implements practical aspects of environmental protection and safety at work. In simple terms it is what organizations must do to make sure that their activities do not cause harm to anyone.
In 2018, the global Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Aegide International
The Safe Step
Astutis
Sigma-HSE
Bureau Veritas
Clutch Safety Solutions
INA Holdings (ESIS)
HSE Consulting Services LLC
IRESC
RPS Group
STE Group
STS Consulting Services
WHA Services
Orthotoronto Inc (World star HSE)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting Services
Training Services
Certification Services
Auditing Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics and Transportation
Manufacturing
Agriculture
Construction & Real Estate
Government and Utilities
Retail and Consumer Goods
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
