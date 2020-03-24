Global Visual Search Market 2020, By Alphabet, Amazon, BlipparClarifai, Cortexica Vision Systems, Goxip, Microsoft, Pinterest, Shopagon, Slyce Acquisition, Snap, Syte.ai, TinEye, Turing Analytics, Veritone, ViSenze, Wide Eyes Technologies
The Global Visual Search Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Search development in United States, Europe and China.
Visual search is a type of perceptual task requiring attention that typically involves an active scan of the visual environment for a particular object or feature (the target) among other objects or features (the distractors).
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet
Amazon
BlipparClarifai
Cortexica Vision Systems
Goxip
Microsoft
Pinterest
Shopagon
Slyce Acquisition
Snap
Syte.ai
TinEye
Turing Analytics
Veritone
ViSenze
Wide Eyes Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Image Search
Search Recommendation
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Goods
Retail
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Visual Search status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Visual Search development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
