Global Visual Search Market 2020, By Alphabet, Amazon, BlipparClarifai, Cortexica Vision Systems, Goxip, Microsoft, Pinterest, Shopagon, Slyce Acquisition, Snap, Syte.ai, TinEye, Turing Analytics, Veritone, ViSenze, Wide Eyes Technologies

The Global Visual Search Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Search development in United States, Europe and China.

Visual search is a type of perceptual task requiring attention that typically involves an active scan of the visual environment for a particular object or feature (the target) among other objects or features (the distractors).

In 2018, the global Visual Search market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Amazon

BlipparClarifai

Cortexica Vision Systems

Goxip

Microsoft

Pinterest

Shopagon

Slyce Acquisition

Snap

Syte.ai

TinEye

Turing Analytics

Veritone

ViSenze

Wide Eyes Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Image Search

Search Recommendation

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

