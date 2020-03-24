Esport Agency Service Market 2019 Analysis by Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital, Foreseen Media
The Global Esport Agency Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Esport Agency Service is a service that helps E-sportsman or E-sports teams in sports events, brand packaging of sports organizations, business planning, intangible asset development and intermediary activities.
In 2018, the global Esport Agency Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Upfluence
Viral Nation
Ader
Flood Interactive
Knowscope
Game Influencer
CheeseCake Digital
Foreseen Media
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LLC
Partnership Enterprise
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Match Agent
Player Intermediary
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Esport Agency Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Esport Agency Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
