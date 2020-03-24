Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Expected to Reach $2.03 billion by 2027 – Schneider Electric, ABB, SIEMENS ,Hitachi, Hyundai Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Tavrida Electric

Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market is accounted for $1.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Raise in the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources, growing investments in smart grids and shift toward decentralized power generation & energy storage are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of existing government policies specific to low voltage dc circuit breakers may hinder the growth of the market.

A circuit breaker is an automatically operated electrical switch designed to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by excess current from an overload or short circuit. Its basic function is to interrupt current flow after a fault is detected. Unlike a fuse, which operates once and then must be replaced, a circuit breaker can be reset (either manually or automatically) to resume normal operation.

Based on End User, the Data Center segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing the demand for low voltage DC circuit breakers and it is the main component utilized in the cloud storage applications which are an essential part of the digitalized operations of every task including smart grid and smart transport. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the demand for electricity in emerging countries.

Some of the key players in Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market include Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens AG, Hitachi, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Company, Larsen & Toubro, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tavrida Electric, Sensata Technologies, Powell Industries, Rockwell Automation, C&S Electric, Entec Electric & Electronic, and Eaton.

