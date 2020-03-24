Pipeline Integrity Market Expected to Reach $2.78 billion by 2027 – T.D. Williamson, SGS, Schneider Electric, Rosen, Quest Integrity, NDT Global, Lin Scan, Intertek, IKM Gruppen, Enermech, Emerson

The “Pipeline Integrity Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Pipeline Integrity Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Pipeline Integrity Market is accounted for $1.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increased government rules and regulations for pipeline assessment, rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and developments in the field of integrity management are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of the digital twin technology in pipeline operation is providing opportunities for market growth. However, troubles in pipeline assessment and cross-border pipelines are the restraining factors for the market.

A pipeline integrity system is a system that guarantees that pipeline and its auxiliary parts are working properly. It ensures that pipelines are designed, built, and operated in a safe, sustainable, and reliable manner. During the pipeline integrity process, pipelines are properly inspected to distinguish, describe, and verify pipeline defects at any phase of the asset lifecycle. The integrity of the pipeline examination includes in-line inspection, pressure-test verification, pressure-test verification, material verification, and direct assessment.

Based on Application, Onshore segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing demand for oil & gas and rising environmental concerns identified with its transportation. The onshore segment represents various evaluations such as metal loss/corrosion, geometry deformation, and crack & leak detection.

By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing shale gas & oil production and favourable regulations related to the licensing of Exploration & Production (E&P) activities. The United States has a highly integrated network of pipelines for transferring natural gas throughout the continent.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pipeline Integrity market include T.D. Williamson, SGS, Schneider Electric, Rosen, Quest Integrity Group, NDT Global, Lin Scan, Intertek, IKM Gruppen, Enermech, Emerson, Dacon Inspection Technologies, Baker Hughes, A GE Company, Applus and Altus Intervention.

