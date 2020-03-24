Smart Water Metering Market Expected to Reach $14.96 billion by 2027 – Zenner, Sensus, Neptune Technology, Mueller, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, Itron, Elster, Diehl, Datamatic, Badger Meter

The “Smart Water Metering Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Smart Water Metering Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Smart Water Metering Market is accounted for $5.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $14.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. High demand for sustainable water supply for all end-users, increasing adoption of IoT solutions in utility vertical and developing non-government body initiatives to save water are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, high digitalization of the water industry operations is providing opportunities for market growth. However, lack of acceptance owing to the high installation cost involved and software licensing are the restraining factors for the market.

Water meters are devices that measure the amount of water utilized in various industrial, commercial, and residential applications. On the other hand, smart metering solutions are the extensions of these conventional meters, and utilize meters or modules with correspondence capacities (either one-way or two-way) embedded within the meter or attached to the meter. Smart water meters are essentially intended to track accurately and monitor water usage in homes, industries, and other avenues.

Based on Technology, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) segment is likely to have a huge demand. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is the most recent meter reading technology, which is being adopted by the utilities in the water industry. The AMI technology enables 2-way communication between the meter and the client/utility.

By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as government initiatives for the decrease in nonrevenue water, exact meter reading and increasing urbanization in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Water Metering market include Zenner, Sensus, Neptune Technology Group, Mueller Systems LLC, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, Itron, Elster Group, Diehl, Datamatic, Badger Meter, B Meters, Arad Group, Apator SA and Aclara Technologies.

