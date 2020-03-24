Smart Ports Market Expected to Reach $9.86 billion by 2027 – ABB, Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture, General Electric, IBM, Ikusi Velatia, Port of Rotterdam, Port Solutions, Ramboll Group

The “Smart Ports Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Smart Ports Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Smart Ports Market is accounted for $1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Rising needs for real-time information and growing environmental concerns are major key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing supportive government initiatives toward smart infrastructure/port will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market. However, privacy and security issues are hampering the market growth.

Smart ports are automated ports that use high-end smart technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and blockchain for improving performance and efficiency of the shipping industry. Smart ports record and monitor data and utilizes them to take better decisions.

Based on Technology, Blockchain is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing need for transparency and security for transactions. Blockchain enables control over the information as well as protects the privacy of the user. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to growing industrialization in the region.

Some of the key players in Smart Ports Market include ABB, Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture, General Electric, IBM, Ikusi Velatia, Port of Rotterdam, Port Solutions, Ramboll Group, Royal Haskoning, Scientific Enterprises, Trelleborg and Wipro.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

