Acetic Acid Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

Acetic acid is a two-carbon carboxylic acid which is most commonly associated with vinegar. Also known as ethanoic acid, it is a colourless liquid with a pungent odour and represents an essential chemical reagent. Acetic acid is produced through the carbonylation of methanol and is used for treating several medical conditions such as ear canal infections. It is also used as a feedstock in the production of several synthetic chemicals which range from polymers to esters. A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Acetic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, estimates that the global acetic acid market was worth US$ 8.1 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 2.68% during the year 2011-2018. The report further anticipates the market to reach a value of US$ 11.4 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Also known as ethanoic acid, acetic acid (C 2 H 4 O 2 ) is a colorless liquid that has a pungent odor. It represents one of the key ingredients that is utilized in the production of vinegar. It is also used in the manufacturing of dyes, perfumes, synthetic fibers, textiles, inks, bottles, rubbers, plastics, pesticides, wood glues and photographic films. Acetic acid is employed as an additive and acidity regulator in the food and beverage (F&B) industry across the globe.

Acetic acid is widely used in the manufacturing of vesicular-arbuscular mycorrhiza (VAM) and puriﬁed terephthalic acid (PTA), which are further utilized in the production of polymers and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins. It is also used in the production of penicillin G potassium, penicillin G sodium, penicillin G procaine, acetanilide, norfloxacin, ciprofloxacin, acetylsalicylic acid, non-phenacetin, prednisone and caffeine that are used in the pharmaceutical industry. Besides this, several manufacturers are incorporating innovations in their production processes to reduce the overall operational costs, which is expected to create a positive influence on the market in the coming years.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the report finds that vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) currently represents the largest end-use segment of acetic acid. It is followed by PTA, anhydride, ethyl acetate and butyl acetate.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, China represents the largest market for acetic acid owing to rapid industrialisation and a strong growth in the end-use industries. China is followed by North America, North East Asia, Western/Eastern Europe, South East Asia, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

BP Chemicals

Celanese

Shanghai Wujing

Jiangsu Sopo

Reliance

