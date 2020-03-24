Specimen Validity Testing Market Sales, Distribution Channels, Production, Demand and Investment Opportunities 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Specimen validity testing (SVT) is the most performed testing that is used to detect the substitution dilution or adulteration in urine. Urine contains a high concentration of parent drugs and metabolites. The main object of specimen validity testing is the use of urine specimen validity test (SVT) for drug abuse testing. The urine drug screening is known as a clinical tool that helps in enhancing the workspace safety, monitoring patient’s medication and prescription medication diversion. Moreover, the testing used in drug detection abuse. Specimen validity testing is trusted by government agencies and businesses to be more accurate and scientifically sound for detecting a wide range of prescription and illicit drugs.

The global specimen validity testing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to the rising number of drug screening laboratories and increasing R&D activities in the region. Moreover, the demand to perform presumptive tests is increasing due to rise in number of drug abuse population. On the other hand, increasing government support to upsurge research activities is likely to add novel opportunities for the global specimen validity testing market over the forecast period.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

American Bio Medica Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ACM Global Laboratories.

Premier Biotech, Inc.

GenomeWeb LLC.

Sciteck, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

The global specimen validity testing market is segmented on the basis of product, type and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as reagents & assay kits, calibrators & controls and disposables. Based on type, the global specimen validity testing market is segmented into laboratory testing and rapid/PoC testing. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pain management centers, workplaces, criminal justice & law enforcement agencies, drug rehabilitation centers, drug screening laboratories and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global specimen validity testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The specimen validity testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting specimen validity testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the specimen validity testing market in these regions.

