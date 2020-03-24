Biobanks Market Growth, Share, Size, Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Biobanks is a type of repository that store biological sample for use of research. It play important role in to understand cause and mechanisms of human disease. The various bodily fluid and tissue are collected for research use to improve method medical treatment for patient. By using biobanks the sample can kept indefinitely for long year to understand genetic disease. Biobanks helps in the improvement of health of people by minimizing drug reactions and providing personalized medications.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The biobanks market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as growing geriatric population, increase in the healthcare expenditure, rising R&D in medicine care, awareness related to healthcare, growing government initiative for research and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Pfizer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

QIAGEN

Hamilton Company

Brooks Life Sciences

TTP Labtech

VWR International, LLC

Merck KGaA

Micronic

The global biobanks market is segmented on the basis of product & service, sample and application. Based on product & service, the market is segmented as equipment, consumables, services and software. The equipment is further classify into sample analysis equipment, sample processing equipment and sample transport equipment. As well as the consumables are further classify into storage consumables, analysis consumables, processing consumables, and collection consumables. The services is further classify into storage services, processing services, transport services, supply services. On the basis of sample, the global biobanks market is segmented into blood products, human tissues, cell lines and others. Based on the application the market is segmented into regenerative medicine, life science research and clinical research.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biobanks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biobanks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biobanks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biobanks market in these regions.

