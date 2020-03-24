In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Segmentation, Development Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

In vitro toxicity testing is the scientific analysis of the effects of toxic chemical substances on cultured bacteria or mammalian cells. In vitro toxicity testing methods are employed primarily to identify potentially hazardous chemicals and/or to confirm the lack of certain toxic properties in the early stages of the development of potentially useful new substances such as therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals and food additives.

The market of in vitro toxicology testing is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, socio-ethical concerns of animal testing, rising new and promising in vitro technologies, increasing demand of such assays in pharmaceutical sector, increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage. With constant improvement in healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the in vitro toxicology testing market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Covance, Inc. (A part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen, General Electric, Eurofins Scientific, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Charles River, Catalent, Inc, and Promega Corporation.

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented on the basis of product and service, toxicity endpoints and tests, technology, industry and method. The product and service segment includes, assays, services, reagents & labware. The assays segment is further segmented into bacterial toxicity assays, enzyme toxicity assays, cell-based ELISA and western blots, receptor binding assays, tissue culture assays and other assays. Based on toxicity endpoints and tests, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented as, absorption, distribution, metabolism (ADME), and excretion, skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization, genotoxicity testing, cytotoxicity testing, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity testing, dermal toxicity, carcinogenicity, neurotoxicity, other toxicity endpoints & tests. The segment of technology is classified into, cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, cellular imaging technologies, toxicogenomics. Based on industry, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products industry, food industry, chemical industry. Based on method, the market is classified cellular assays, biochemical assays, and ex vivo models.

The in vitro toxicology testing market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global in vitro toxicology testing market based on Product and Service, Toxicity Endpoints and Tests, Technology, Industry and Method. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall In vitro toxicology testing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The in vitro toxicology testing market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the in vitro toxicology testing market, owing to factors such as, conducive government policies, increasing funds for research studies, and favorable changes in regulatory guidelines supporting in-vitro toxicology assays. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing pharmaceutical sector and booming biotechnology industry in this region.

