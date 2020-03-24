You are here

E-Learning Market Outlook, Segmentation, Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Sameer Joshi

E-Learning is an advanced learning method which utilizes electronic technologies to access educational curriculum away from the traditional classroom.  E-learning refers to a program or degree, courses delivered completely online which can be accessed anywhere in the presence of the internet. The e-learning ranges from online learning, Distance Education, to computerized electronic learning, and internet learning among others.

The significant drivers of e-learning market are increasing prominence on continuous learning and continuous innovation in e-learning tools. The boosting adoption of artificial intelligence in E-learning Solutions as well as automated and advanced learning analytics are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for e-learning market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Some of The Major Players In E-Learning Market:

  1. Adobe Systems Inc.
  2. Allen Interactions Inc.
  3. CERTPOINT Systems Inc.
  4. Cisco Systems Inc.
  5. Cornerstone
  6. D2L Corporation
  7. Kallidus Ltd.
  8. Meridian Knowledge Solutions
  9. Oracle Corporation
  10. Saba Software

Global E-Learning Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

