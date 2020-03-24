Space Mining Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions by 2027 | OffWorld, Planetary Resources, Shackleton Energy Company, SpaceFab

Sameer Joshi

The space mining, also known as asteroid mining, involves exploitation of raw materials from asteroids, minor planets, and near-Earth objects. Minerals extracted from a spent comet or asteroid are taken back to Earth or utilized in space for construction materials. Future space explorations and mining missions by space agencies in the North American region are expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

What is the Dynamics of Space Mining Market?

The space mining market is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast on account of increasing government initiatives and investments for asteroid mining along with impending and ongoing space mining missions. However, high costs of asteroid mining and environmental may hamper the growth of the space mining market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, adoption of ISRU (in-situ resource utilization) practices would create growth opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Space Mining Market?

The “Global Space Mining Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of space mining market with detailed market segmentation by phase, asteroid, application, and geography. The global space mining market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading space mining market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global space mining market is segmented on the basis of by phase, asteroid, and application. Based on phase, the market is segmented as spacecraft design, launch, and operation. On the basis of the asteroid, the market is segmented as C-type, M-type, and S-type. The market on the basis of the application is classified as metal, fuel, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Space Mining Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global space mining market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The space mining market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

