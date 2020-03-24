Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During (2020-2025)

“According to a new market research study titled ‘Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Disease and Imaging Modality. The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017.”The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, based on the disease into arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, spondylitis, and others. The arthritis is the largest segment among the disease segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025 owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the higher acceptance of the population for the MRI for the diagnosis. However, the spondylitis segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Musculoskeletal Disease Diagnosis

Musculoskeletal diseases treatment is performed with the help of most flexible diagnostic imaging modalities that has capabilities to characterize a wide range of parameters in the living subject as well as provide an exquisite spatial resolution. This technique has been explored by the numerous market players to achieve remarkable precision through extensive innovation in the product design and features. Various recent technological developments are marked in the evolution of musculoskeletal diseases treatment techniques over the past few years.

Imaging Modality Insights

On the basis of distribution channel, the musculoskeletal disease treatment market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound and others. The computed tomography segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth of computed tomography segment is primarily driven by increasing product innovation in the field of CT by the market players as well as advances in CT scanning providing increased patient comfort. On the other side, the ultrasound is expected to witness fastest growth registering the CAGR of 5.7% in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market over the forecast period.

